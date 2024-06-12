Man accused of opening fire in downtown Atlanta food court, injuring 3 identified

The man Atlanta police say shot three people in the food court of Peachtree Center in downtown Atlanta Tuesday afternoon before he was shot by an APD officer has been identified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 34-year-old convicted felon Jeremy Malone of Morrow got into an argument inside the food court just after 2 p.m. He is accused of shooting the person he was arguing with before continuing to shoot, injuring two more people.

Early Friday morning, Malone was booked into the Fulton County Jail on charges including aggravated assault, cruelty to children and more.

Police identified the victims as a 47-year-old man from Grayson, a 69-year-old woman from East Point and a 70-year-old woman from Atlanta. Their identities have not been released.

Police said Malone has served time in prison and has 11 previous arrest cycles.

“I hear one shot and then I’m thinking somebody dropped something, and then I hear another shot and another shot and another shot,” witness Kemba Walker Jr. said. “And then I see people scattering, running around.”

Malone is currently being held in the Fulton County Jail

