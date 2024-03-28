Man accused of murdering estranged wife

Mar. 28—A Pullman man has been accused of murdering his estranged wife.

Jacob Spray, 36, was arrested Tuesday evening for alleged second-degree murder and third-degree assault. He was booked in the Whitman County Jail and is being held on an extensive bail of $2 million bond or $200,000 cash surety.

It all began when Spokane County 911, a dispatching agency, received a call that an assault may have been heard over the phone. The witness told dispatchers she heard a loud scream, then a scuffle, when interviewing a Pullman woman identified as 25-year-old Jamie Wilson-Spray for a job in Spokane, according to court documents provided by the Whitman County Superior Court.

Whitcom 911, the local dispatching agency, alerted Pullman police moments later. They responded to Sevdy's Modern View Mobile Court on Fisk Street at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers observed Wilson-Spray's vehicle parked outside the residence. While inspecting the outside of the home, police saw condensation on the windows, according to court records.

Law enforcement retrieved keys to the residence through an open window. Upon entry, officers immediately smelled smoke and felt intense heat. They observed a propane stove burner was turned all the way up, and disabled the gas line, according to court records.

Police saw a dog run to the bedroom. They followed and found Wilson-Spray on the bed, limp, with blood pooling at her sides, according to court records.

Officers noticed her neck was bruised and scratched, as well as her arms. They felt for a pulse and found none. Emergency medical services took her out of the trailer and performed lifesaving measures, then pronounced her dead at the scene, according to court records.

About an hour later, Whitcom dispatchers advised police someone had called saying the person's son had committed a murder. Spray reportedly called his father and admitted he'd shot his wife, according to court records.

Court records also indicated the Sprays had been in the process of getting divorced.

While investigating, officers discovered a Domino's Pizza box in the kitchen. Law enforcement contacted the establishment and interviewed a delivery driver, who said he saw a petite woman and a very large man with a beard while dropping off the pizza, according to court records.

Around 9 p.m., officers and Spray agreed to meet. He told police he had been at work in Moscow until 6 p.m. and denied seeing Wilson-Spray that day, according to court records.

The contact was brief. Spray reportedly fled on foot and officers chased him. He allegedly assaulted an officer and attempted to grab the officer's gun, according to court records. A stun gun was used, and officers requested Spray be taken to Pullman Regional Hospital.

Hospital staff told police Spray is approximately 6 foot, 6 inches tall and around 240 pounds. Officers noted he had a beard and matched the description provided by the delivery driver, according to court records.

While searching Spray's residence, law enforcement found multiple firearms, according to court records.

