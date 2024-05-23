Man accused of murder, wanted for 16 years arrested in Las Cruces

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 45-year-old man who was wanted for murder for 16 years was arrested on Wednesday, May 22 in Las Cruces, according to the Doña Ana County Government Center.

The Government Center says Oswaldo Corral, 45, was taken into custody by the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after hiding in México for nearly 16 years.

Corral was wanted by DASO since 2008 as a suspect for first-degree murder, armed robbery, aggravated burglary, and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, according to the Government Center.

The Government Center says Corral had been using a false name and obtained “fraudulent identification documents” while in México.

“His apprehension was made possible through the Sheriff’s Office’s partnership with the United States Marshal’s Service and with the cooperation of Méxican authorities,” the Government Center said.

