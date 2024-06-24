Man Accused of Murder Tells Reporter He 'Unfortunately' Killed 4-Year-Old Girl Found Alongside Sister

Daniel Callihan has been charged with murder in connection with the killings of Callie Brunett, 35, and her 4-year-old daughter Erin

GoFundMe; WDSU/YouTube Callie Brunett and Erin Brunett (left), and Daniel Callihan

Callie Brunett, 35, was found dead in Loranger, La., and at the time, her daughters, 4 and 6, were missing

Authorities subsequently issued an Amber Alert for the girls

Her 4-year-old daughter Erin was found dead in the woods in Mississippi, where Daniel Callihan was arrested on murder and sexual battery charges, authorities say

A man arrested in connection with the deaths of a 4-year-old girl and her mother appeared to tell reporters that he killed the child and he was “sober” when he allegedly did so.

Callie Brunett, 35, and her daughter Erin were found dead in Louisiana and Mississippi, respectively, earlier this month, state authorities said at the time.

Daniel Callihan, 36, was arrested on June 13, in Mississippi in connection with the alleged “brutal and heinous acts of violence,” the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said following the arrest.

As he was being escorted by officers in handcuffs, Callihan was seen in a video telling reporters that he killed the girl.

Callie Brunett/Facebook Erin Brunett (left), and Callie Brunett

When asked if he murdered Erin, he says he “unfortunately” did, with “no drugs in [his] system,” a news clip by Louisiana local outlet WDSU News shows.



When asked about his alleged motive, he slightly drops his head, closes his eyes, and says, “I have no reason for what I did. All I wanna say is I was sober.”

“I am on suicide watch, but I’m not suicidal,” he says shortly afterwards.

When asked if he killed Erin’s mom, he appears confused and repeats, “Mom?”

Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office Daniel Callihan was arrested in connection with the killings of Callie Brunett and her daughter Erin

Callihan's arrest followed the issuance of an Amber Alert for Erin and her sister earlier on June 13, Jackson Police Chief Joseph Wade said at the time.

The alert was sent out after police found Callie dead in her Loranger, La., home with the two girls missing, Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Jimmy Travis said, according to CNN.

Callihan was located in Jackson, Miss., about two hours from Tangipahoa Parish, and taken into custody, Wade said.

Authorities searching the area found Erin's remains in what Wade described as a “very traumatic” “tragic” crime scene.

Erin's 6-year-old sister was also located and taken to the hospital.

Wade said on June 17 that police did not find any evidence of a shooting at the location and that he "assumes" that Erin was likely strangulated.

There were indications of “human trafficking” — including "small wiring enclosures" — where the children were found, Wade said.

Victoria Cox was arrested alongside Callihan on charges of capital murder and sexual battery in the children’s cases, WDSU and FOX 8 Live reported, citing authorities.

On June 20, a grand jury indicted Callihan and Cox on charges of capital murder and kidnapping, WDSU, FOX 8 Live and 4 WWL reported. Cox has been indicted on an additional count of accessory after the murder.

Plea and attorney information were not available for either Callihan or Cox as of Monday.

In a GoFundMe set up by her family, Erin is being remembered as a "little fireball" who was full of life. Callie and her daughters were "a couple of peas in a pod," says the fundraiser.

