Man accused of murder mistakenly released from Ohio jail

A sheriff’s officer is searching for a man accused of murder who was mistakenly released from jail.

>>68-year-old woman hit by car in Huber Heights

Amarion Sanders, 22, was released from the Cuyahoga County Jail on Monday after a typographical error made in court, according to CBS affiliate WOIO in Cleveland.

“This court is requesting the County Sheriff and CPD (Cleveland Division of Police) homicide to take the extraordinary steps necessary to correct this court’s error and return the defendant to the county jail for the public safety,” the court’s journal entry said.

Sanders was formally charged back in September on aggravated murder, two counts of murder, and two counts of felonious assaults in the death of Derrick Driskill, WKYC reports.

His trial was originally scheduled to begin on August 19.

A warrant has been issued for Sanders’ arrest.