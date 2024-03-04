Man accused of murder in Chiefs rally shooting appears in court; bond hearing postponed

Lyndell Mays, one of the men charged with murder in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl rally mass shooting, appeared briefly in Jackson County Circuit Court Monday morning, but a scheduled hearing was postponed after his attorney was unable to attend.

Associate Judge R. Travis Willingham asked Mays if he was able to find a lawyer. After being informed that Mays had but the attorney was not able to appear at the hearing, Willingham rescheduled Mays’ bond hearing for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

John A. Reed with the law firm of Kelly, Reed & Jansen, entered his appearance as special assigned public defender for Mays, according to a court filing on Monday morning.

Mays is being held in Jackson County jail on a $1 million cash only bond.

Prosecutors charged Mays, 23, with one count each of second-degree felony murder and unlawful use of a weapon. The Raytown man also faces two counts of armed criminal action for his alleged role in the shooting.

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a Johnson County mother of two and beloved disc jockey in Kansas City, died in the shooting, and two dozen others were injured by gunfire. At least 18 others were hurt in the stampede that followed as people rushed to safety. Roughly half of those injured by gunfire were under the age of 16.

Dominic M. Miller, 18, of Kansas City also was charged with one count each of second-degree murder and unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.

A court date for Miller, who remains hospitalized since the shooting and has not yet been booked into Jackson County jail, has not been set. His cash bond has also been set at $1 million. His attorney, however, has asked that he be released on his own recognizance or have his bond lowered.

Prospectors alleged Mays pulled his handgun first, but it was gunfire from Miller’s firearm that struck and killed Lopez-Galvan. Missouri laws says that a person who did not pull the trigger can still be charged when someone is killed during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Prosecutors previously charged two minors with “gun-related” crimes and resisting arrest in relation to the shooting. Their names have not been released.

The Jackson County Prosecutor also has charged 36-year-old Jose L. Castillo with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm after he allegedly picked up a firearm that was dropped during the shooting. Castillo has been released after posting $2,500 of a $25,000 bond.