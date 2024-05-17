Man accused of murder, arson after deadly March house fire in Clackamas County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland man is facing murder charges in connection to a deadly fire in Clackamas County in March.

According to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, 31-year-old Bobby Lee Grady Alsup III was served an arrest warrant on Wednesday in connection to the alleged homicide of 31-year-old Kaley Ann Snow.

Alsup was previously arrested for unrelated charges and has been lodged in the Washington County Jail since March 23, officials said.

On March 21, Clackamas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of a dead body discovered after a house fire in the 800 block of Southeast Flavel Drive in unincorporated Clackamas County. Authorities later identified the body as Snow, a resident of the home. She and Alsup were also “known to each other,” officials said.

Alsup now faces the following charges in connection to the homicide: second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first- and second-degree arson, first- and second-degree abuse of a corpse, third-degree theft and evidence tampering.

