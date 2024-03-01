Man accused of murder in 2022 death of woman who was found in river in Loveland

A man has been arrested on suspicion of killing a woman whose body was found in the Big Thompson River in August 2022.

Chantell Wilkes, 49, was found dead in the Big Thompson River near Barnes Park, in the northeast area of Fairgrounds Park, the morning of August 22, 2022. At the time, the Larimer County Coroner's Office ruled her death a homicide but said her cause of death was still under investigation.

On Wednesday, police arrested 45-year-old Asa Peck on suspicion of first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, in connection with Wilkes' death.

Peck was arrested near the intersection of North Garfield and West 4th Street, according to a news release from Loveland police Thursday afternoon.

“I am incredibly proud of the diligence and commitment from our Criminal Investigation Division insolving this case" Chief Tim Doran said in the release. "While we understand this will not take away the pain Chantell’s family and friends are feeling, we are hopeful the progress in this case will bring her loved ones some peace.”

During Peck's first court appearance Thursday afternoon, Assistant District Attorney Matthew Maillaro said Peck would also be charged with a domestic violence sentence enhancer.

"This case, while circumstantial, it is compelling and strong and it demonstrates a pattern of escalation and violence toward Chantell Wilkes,” Maillaro told Magistrate Jeffrey Schwartz during Thursday's court hearing.

Maillaro cited a 2022 case involving domestic violence allegations in which Peck was the defendant and Wilkes was the victim, as well as a general criminal history of past violence perpetrated by Peck against Wilkes in his request for a high bond amount in this case.

Peck was convicted on misdemeanor charges in two domestic violence-related cases in 2022, according to online court records. A third case involving harassment allegations in 2022 was dismissed. It is not clear through the court records which, if any, of these cases involved Wilkes as a victim.

Maillaro said Peck's criminal history shows "a pattern of escalation and anger."

Loveland police spokesperson Bob Coleman told the Coloradoan he did not know the extent of Wilkes' relationship with Peck, but they were both part of the area's unhoused community and spent time in camps together, "but I don't have any information as to how frequently they had contact with each other."

According to Maillaro — who said Wilkes was found on the bank of the Big Thompson River "severely beaten and left to die" — the coroner's office determined that Wilkes died from blunt force trauma and possibly drowning. The coroner's office has not released a statement on her cause of death.

Wilkes was described in her obituary as "bright, smart, bold, spiritual, beautiful, and 'undeniably herself,' " who "always tried to be an uplifting influence" and "brightened countless people's lives in her 49 years."

Schwartz set Peck's bond at $2 million cash only. He is next scheduled to appear in court March 7.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

Help for someone in crisis

If a situation is an emergency, call 911. Below are additional resources for those experiencing domestic violence and other crises.

If you or someone you care about is in a domestic violence situation, call Crossroads Safehouse's 24/7 helplines, which are staffed by trained advocates: 970-482-3502 or 888-541-7233 (toll free). You can also call Alternatives to Violence at 970-669-5150 or text the organization at 970-669-5157.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 988.

Colorado Crisis Support can be reached at 844-493-8255 or by texting TALK to 38255.

Those concerned about a person's history of dangerous behavior or threats of violence and their access to firearms can file for an extreme risk protection order — also referred to as a red flag petition — which is a civil process through the court system that would temporarily remove any firearms from the person's possession.

Family or household members, law enforcement, health care professionals, licensed mental health clinicians, educators and district attorneys can petition for an ERPO. For more information, including how to file for an ERPO, visit cdphe.colorado.gov/colorado-gun-violence-prevention-resource-bank/prevention-approaches/extreme-risk-protection-orders.

Larimer County mental health resources:

SummitStone, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week: summitstonehealth.org/services/; 970-494-4200

UCHealth Mountain Crest Behavioral Health Center: uchealth.org/services/behavioral-health/; 970-207-4800

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County: allianceforsuicideprevention.org/

If you're looking for other community mental health or substance abuse counseling and support, call Connections provided by the Health District of Northern Colorado at 970-221-5551.

