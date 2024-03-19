Man accused of multiple retail thefts across NEPA

WILKES-BARRE TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is wanted after he allegedly committed retail theft in stores across Northeastern Pennsylvania.

According to the Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department, a man is wanted for his involvement in multiple thefts throughout the area.

Police say they recently caught the suspect on camera stealing various items from Ulta Beauty in Wilkes-Barre Township.

Anyone with information is asked to call 570-208-4635 extension 363.

