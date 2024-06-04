Man accused of leading officer on high-speed chase in Henry County in stolen fire truck

NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Motorists traveling on U.S. 40 in southwestern Henry County on Sunday morning likely observed an unusual sight — a fire truck being chased by a police car, both vehicles with their emergency lights flashing, at speeds approaching 100 mph.

The pursuit began about 5:20 a.m. after the fire truck — a "grass truck" belonging to the Buck Creek Township Fire Department in Hancock County — arrived the Speedway convenience store in the Henry County community of Knightstown with its red emergency lights on.

The truck's driver — later identified as Thomas Grant Longstreet, 45, of Indianapolis — approached a Knightstown police officer in the store and asked, "Which way is Naptown?"

Assuming Longstreet was referring to Indianapolis, the police officer pointed west.

The officer — noting the driver of the fire truck had slurred speech and was wearing "flip flops and what seemed like a child-size sweater" — decided to follow the emergency vehicle, and tried to pull the truck over on U.S. 40 near Knightstown High School, where it was reportedly traveling 45 mph in a 30 mph zone.

However, according to the police officer, the fire truck's driver instead fled, increasing his speed to 90 and 100 mph as he traveled west on the federal highway.

The chase moved into Hancock County, and as Longstreet approached the eastern edge of Greenfield, he observed that Hancock County sheriff's deputies had lined their cars across the highway, forcing the fire truck driver to stop near the Hancock County Jail.

Upon being taken into custody, Longstreet at first said he was the mayor of an unspecified city, and then repeatedly maintained he was a law enforcement officer.

"Thomas continued to say that he was a 'cop,' and that the keys were left in the truck, unlocked with the windows down, so of course he was going to take it," the Knightstown officer reported.

A captain with the Buck Creek Township Fire Department confirmed the grass truck had been stolen and said he had access to a video that showed the vehicle theft.

Police returned Longstreet to Henry County, where he was being held in that county's jail in New Castle under a $10,050 surety bond and a cash bond of $850.

On Monday, he was charged in Henry Circuit Court 2 with resisting law enforcement and impersonation of a public servant, both Level 6 felonies carrying up to 30 months in prison, and reckless driving, a misdemeanor.

He already faced a total of three charges — criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia and unauthorized entry of a motor vehicle — filed in a Marion County Court last month.

According to court records, Longstreet has been convicted of crimes including arson, criminal trespass, impersonation of a public servant, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and resisting law enforcement.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Man held in Henry County after high-speed chase in stolen fire truck