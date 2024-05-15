Man accused in Las Vegas burglary spree targeted mostly restaurants, report shows

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of breaking into several Downtown Las Vegas businesses reportedly mainly targeted restaurants, according to new information police revealed in his arrest report.

Jacob Williams, 33, faces 13 counts of burglary of a business after police said he broke into different businesses across downtown and the Arts District, smashing many of their doors, and taking cash or registers.

Jacob Emmanuel Williams (LVMPD)

Surveillance video from several of the burglaries showed a man police, believe to be Williams, wearing gloves, a mask and clothing that covered any distinguishing scars, marks, or tattoos, according to the report.

In addition to the Arts District burglaries, detectives investigated several burglaries on Paradise Road and Maryland Parkway.

Because of the locations of the burglaries and how the suspect disappeared from the surveillance video, officers believed the suspect of those burglaries lived in an apartment complex in the 3500 block of Paradise Road.

Police were able to make a plan to locate the suspect while he was on foot, possibly casing for new targets. That plan ultimately led to police arresting Williams on May 9 for four counts of burglary of a business.

Police found parts of cash drawers and registers in Williams’ apartment during a search, as well as clothing that matched surveillance video from the Arts District burglaries.

The suspect was armed with a hammer during several of the burglaries, the report stated. When detectives arrested Williams’, they found a hammer inside his backpack, according to the report.

Also inside the backpack were a crowbar, a screwdriver, and a pair of red, white, and black gloves that matched the ones seen on video surveillance for several burglaries, the report stated.

Because detectives found clothing that matched the suspect’s in the Arts District burglaries, Williams’ was rebooked for nine additional counts of burglary of a business.

Court records indicate Williams is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 29.

