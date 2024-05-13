Man accused of knocking victim unconscious during attack in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is custody for his connection to an attack that left another man seriously injured over the weekend in downtown Nashville.

According to court documents, officers were sent to Gay Street on Sunday, May 12 to respond to reports of a fight.

Officials said when officers arrived on scene, a group told them they were running up and down a staircase, which allegedly led 48-year-old Joseph Grundy to confront them.

The group said Grundy told them that they were disturbing his sleep and began to yell at them as they walked away.

At some point, the group stopped and Grundy ran toward one of the men in the group and began “striking him with his fists,” police said.

According to an arrest report, one of Grundy’s punches knocked the victim unconscious. Grundy reportedly slammed the victim onto the concrete and continued to punch him while he was unconscious.

Authorities said the victim suffered a lost tooth, a bloody mouth, and a laceration to the back of his head. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

Meanwhile, Grundy was taken into custody and charged with felony aggravated assault resulting in serious bodily injury.

He remains jailed on an $8,000 bond.

