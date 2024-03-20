Man accused of killing woman at NC Walgreens gets 380 miles away, crashes, runs from police

The Huntersville Police Department are working with another department in Virginia to help return a man who allegedly shot and killed a 55-year-old woman at a Walgreens Tuesday evening.

Rahman Akbar Ferguson, 53, who fled the scene to Alexandria, Virginia, is accused of shooting and killing 55-year-old Suerita Angelia Samuels at the pharmacy on Hylan Lane, a press release said.

It also said Samuels and Ferguson knew each other. It’s unclear how.

Samuels’ husband declined to comment when reached by phone by the Charlotte Observer.

Shooting at Huntersville Walgreens

In a press release, the department said it responded to a call Tuesday around 6:30 p.m. about a woman who appeared unresponsive in a vehicle at Walgreens. Upon arrival, officers found Samuels with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead by MEDIC personnel shortly after.

The release said witnesses described hearing gunshots, and saw a man exiting Samuel’s vehicle just after the shots were fired.

Ferguson was allegedly seen getting into a black Dodge Ram truck and leaving the area. Police reviewed video surveillance from Walgreens, which provided further information and a description of Ferguson and the truck.

Suspect flees to Virginia

Detectives learned Ferguson traveled north through Virginia. Huntersville PD contacted Virginia State Police for assistance, the release said.

Later, the Alexandria Police Department notified Huntersville police detectives they attempted to stop Ferguson’s truck, but he fled from them twice. He crashed his truck and ran away.

After an area search, the release said, Alexandra PD found Ferguson and took him immediately into custody.

The departments are now working to help recover evidence and return Ferguson to North Carolina to face a murder charge.

Alexandria is about 380 miles northeast of Huntersville.