Man accused of killing woman in Jacksboro

Police in Jacksboro have arrested a man in connection with the death of a woman on Tuesday.

According to allegations in a press release, officers were called to a house in the 400 block of North Fourth Street just before noon.

Jacksboro Police have arrested a man in connection with the beating death of a woman on Tuesday.

They found a man sitting on the porch and found the woman on the floor of the home.

Jacksboro police Chief Bryan Corb said the woman was dead, victim of an apparent beating.

The release said the man had injuries to his hands. He was arrested and taken to jail.

Corb said the victim and suspect were related, but he did not disclosed the nature of their relationship.

The Jack County Jail roster indicated Lee Martinez, 35, was booked on murder charges Wednesday.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Woman beaten to death in Jacksboro