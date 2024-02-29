Man accused of killing security guard at local nightclub formally charged

The man accused of shooting and killing a former officer working as a security guard has been charged formally charged.

Sha’King Jones, 25, was indicted by a Montgomery County grand jury Thursday on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of having weapons under disability, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As previously reported, Jones was named a person of interest in the death of Darnell Pate, who was shot and killed in his vehicle after he left work at Napoleon’s Palace off Germantown Pike last month. Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck called Pate’s death a “targeted killing.”

“We do know that this was planned and people were waiting on Mr. Pate to leave the business and go to his vehicle,” Streck said.

News Center 7 was there on Valentine’s Day when investigators took Jones into custody, walking him from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to the Montgomery County Jail.

He was initially charged in Montgomery County Municipal Court last week.

Jones remains booked in the Montgomery County Jail. He’s scheduled to appear in court next on March 5.



