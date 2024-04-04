UPDATE: Man accused of killing Noelani Robinson sentenced to over 17 years

Apr. 3—Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

This is a developing story and will be updated further soon.

The man accused of killing two-year-old Noelani Robinson in 2019, has been found guilty and was sentenced in Mower County Court Wednesday afternoon.

Dariaz Lewis Higgins, 40, was sentenced to 210 months in prison or 17 and a half years on one felony count of second degree murder without intent. He must serve at least two-thirds of that sentence or 140 months in prison.

According to court records, Dariaz Lewis Higgins, 40, petitioned to enter a guilty plea on March 29, a day after a demand for a speedy trial was introduced on March 28.

READ MORE: Man accused of killing Noelani Robinson in 2019, makes first appearance

Higgins was accused of the killing of Robinson, his daughter, after the girl's body was discovered in a ditch just outside of Blooming Prairie on March 15, 2019.

He is already serving a life sentence in Wisconsin for the shooting death of Robinson's mother, 24-year-old Sierra Robinson on March 11. Wednesday's sentence will run concurrently to those sentences in Wisconsin.