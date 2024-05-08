Man Accused of Killing Laken Riley Allegedly Peeped Through UGA Staffer's Window on Same Day: Indictment

Jose Antonio Ibarra has been indicted on several charges including murder, rape and "Peeping Tom," per authorities

Laken Riley/ Facebook Laken Riley

A man who was arrested in February on accusations he raped and murdered Laken Hope Riley on the University of Georgia campus has now been accused of peeping through a female university staff member's window on the same day, per reports.

Jose Antonio Ibarra was indicted on 10 charges including murder, intent to rape, rape and "Peeping Tom," among several other offenses, The Atlanta Journal Constitution, 11 Alive and NBC News reported, citing the indictment filed on Tuesday.

Riley, 22, was found dead hours after she went jogging on the school's campus in Athens, Ga., on Feb. 22, UGA officials said in a statement at the time. An Athens-Clarke County coroner previously told PEOPLE the young woman died from blunt force trauma.

Ibarra, 26, was arrested the following day and later accused of “disfiguring” the skull of Riley, who was a nursing student at Augusta University, authorities previously said.

Clarke County Sheriff's Office Jose Antonio Ibarra

On Tuesday, more than two months since Riley’s death and Ibarra's arrest, the suspect was indicted, multiple outlets reported.

Authorities say on the same day as Riley’s murder, Ibarra allegedly accessed a university housing apartment "for the purpose of becoming a peeping tom in that he did peep through the window and spied upon and invaded the privacy” of another alleged victim, according to the indictment, 11 Alive reported.



The evidence tampering accusation stems from police's alleged finding that Ibarra hid a jacket and pair of gloves to evade authorities, WGAU Radio, The Atlanta Journal Constitution and Atlanta News First reported.

The indictment also accuses Ibarra of “asphyxiating [Riley] in a manner unknown to the Grand Jurors," Atlanta News First reported.



Laken Riley/ Facebook Laken Riley

The indictment further accuses Ibarra of “pulling up articles of [Riley’s] clothing” in an attempt to rape her and then “seriously disfiguring” her head with a rock, The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.



Ibarra is a Venezuelan citizen who entered the U.S. unlawfully in 2022, according to immigration authorities, CBS reported. He has not entered pleas to any of the charges and remains in custody, per The Atlanta Journal Constitution.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, please contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.



