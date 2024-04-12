Man accused of killing girlfriend for working longer hours pleads no contest to murder

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who admitted killing his girlfriend because she was working longer hours at a new job pleaded no contest Friday to a charge of first-degree murder.

Glenn Jones, 56, faces 50 years to life in prison for fatally shooting Christine Patrice Medina outside her home, prosecutors said.

Sentencing is scheduled for June.

Jones drank heavily on Aug. 12, 2022, as he fumed over the new job Medina had landed, he told police according to court documents.

When she arrived home that evening, he walked toward her car and fired once as she got out with an armful of groceries. Medina, 37, was hit and died at the scene.

Jones said he drove near the Kern River Golf Course and threw the gun into the water, according to the documents. Medina’s family quickly identified him as a suspect, and he was arrested the next day.

