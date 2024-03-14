Man accused of killing ex’s sleeping 12-year-old is arrested at border, Texas cops say

The man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s sleeping 12-year-old through his bedroom window has been arrested, Texas cops say.

Terry Rivera, 27, was caught attempting to cross the U.S.-Mexico border in Brownsville on March 11, less than a week after he was charged, Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said in a news release.

Harris County deputies say Rivera went up to 12-year-old Carlos Fernandez’s bedroom window in Cloverleaf around 3 a.m. March 4 and fired shots. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was a smart, fun, and caring young boy whose smile lit up every room,” according to his obituary.

Deputies said the attack was targeted. Rivera had previously been in a relationship with Fernandez’s mother and had two children with her, investigators said.

A 6-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl were also in the room with Fernandez, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said during a news briefing. His mother and a man were in another room, according to deputies. No one else was injured.

Rivera was charged with capital murder and was on the run for a week, Gonzalez said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Rivera’s attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 14.

He had attempted to cross the U.S.-Mexico border at Gateway International Bridge when Border Patrol agents checked his identification and found an active warrant for his arrest, Garza said.

He was arrested and taken to the Harris County jail in Houston, according to deputies. His bond was set at $2 million, jail records show.

The day prior to Rivera’s arrest, his mother was arrested and charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said on X.

Prosecutors said Rivera told his mother about the killing approximately six to seven hours after he is accused of shooting the 12-year-old, KPRC reported.

The mother told her son to turn himself in, but he ran away, officials told the outlet. She later texted someone asking them to help Rivera escape, prosecutors told the outlet.

Her bond was set at $25,000, according to jail records. The mother’s attorney did not immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on March 14.

Rivera is scheduled to appear in court on June 18. His mother’s next court date is March 26.

Brownsville is about a 350-mile drive south of Houston.

Mother’s ex-boyfriend shot sleeping 12-year-old through bedroom window, Texas cops say

Sleeping 12-year-old is killed when he’s shot through bedroom window, Texas cops say