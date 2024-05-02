Man accused of kidnapping woman and her children faces up to 72 years in prison

A man facing 20 charges after an alleged kidnapping could spend 72 years in prison.

Khyle Friesner, 33, has been accused of abducting a woman and her two children for several days, according to Jodie Schumacher, the prosecutor for Richland County.

He was charged this month by a Richland County grand jury.

Allegations against Friesner are from Nov. 23-Nov. 28, in the village of Bellville.

"It's alleged the victim, the adult, was able to escape and drive away with the children," Schumacher said. "She saw an opportunity to leave and she was able to get out and pulled over at a gas station. At that time it just happened that the law enforcement officer was close by and observed her."

Friesner's charges include first-degree felony kidnapping, second-degree felony felonious assault, third-degree felony abduction, third-degree felony strangulation, and first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence. He faces a maximum penalty of 72 in prison.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Ohio man could spend 72 years in prison on kidnapping, other charges