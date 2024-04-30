Man accused of kidnapping 6-month-old in Peabody after domestic dispute arrested in RI

Authorities arrested a Massachusetts man early Tuesday morning for allegedly attacking his girlfriend, stealing her car, and kidnapping their infant over state lines.

41-year-old Jamaine Johnson, of Boston, is charged with domestic assault and battery, domestic strangulation, kidnapping, threats to commit murder, larceny of a motor vehicle, assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer, and fugitive from justice warrant issued by the Peabody Police Department.

According to Rhode Island State Police, they were alerted by Peabody Police around 2:30 a.m. Johnson may be headed towards The Ocean State with a baby in his vehicle.

Johnson was on the lam after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend, stole her car, and abducted their six-month-old child while making threatening statements to harm both himself and the baby if police got involved. The child was reported missing at 1:10 a.m. An Ambert Alert was not issued for the child.

Investigators believed Johnson was in the vicinity of Route 95 and 195 in Providence. Just before 3:30 a.m., troopers located Johnson’s car on Melissa Street.

The baby was found uninjured in his front seat and after a brief struggle with officers, Johnson was arrested, according to State Police.

The 6-month-old was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital for evaluation.

He was arraigned in Rhode Island on Tuesday.

No further information was immediately available.

