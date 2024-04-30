Man accused of kicking bison at Yellowstone is arrested on alcohol charge

An Idaho man was arrested on an alcohol-related charge and other counts after he allegedly kicked a bison at Yellowstone National Park last week — and was injured by one of the massive animals, officials said Monday.

The man from Idaho Falls is accused of kicking a bison in the leg on West Entrance Road on April 21, the National Park Service said. His injuries were minor, the park service said in a statement.

He was arrested and charged with being under the influence of alcohol to a degree that may endanger oneself, disorderly conduct as to create or maintain a hazardous condition, approaching wildlife and disturbing wildlife, the park service said.

A woman he was with was charged with driving under the influence, failing to yield and disturbing wildlife, it said. Rangers stopped the car they were in in West Yellowstone, Montana, according to the service.

Both have pleaded not guilty, the park service said.

Male bison can weigh around 2,000 pounds. The population living in the park can range between around 3,000 and almost 6,000; last summer biologists counted 4,830, according to the park service's website.

