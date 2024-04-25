Man accused of involvement in deadly Seminole County carjacking appears in federal court

One of the suspects involved in a deadly carjacking of a woman in Seminole County appeared before a judge Thursday.

New court documents suggest Jordanish Torres-Garcia admitted to being the person seen in a video carjacking Katherine Aguasvivas.

She was later found dead in her burned-out car in Osceola County.

Read: What we know about a person of interest in a deadly Seminole County carjacking, kidnapping

Torres-Garcia did not have much to say inside of the courtroom.

His answers were held to yes or no questions except when he asked the judge to clarify something through a translator.

Read: Sheriff: 3rd person of interest in custody in deadly Seminole County carjacking, kidnapping

An FBI agent was in attendance but did not say anything as the judge read out the carjacking, resulting in a death charge.

The judge told Torres-Garcia that the charges carry a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Watch: Only on 9: Video shows suspects involved in Taft shooting, possibly connected to Seminole carjacking

Torres-Garcia was expected to be extradited to Puerto Rico to face charges in a separate case, but that’s no longer going to happen.

Channel 9 is reviewing the activity inside the courtroom and will have updates on Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.