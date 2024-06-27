Man accused of indecent assault on a child sought by Boston Police

Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of indecent assault and battery on a child in early June.

Boston Police say the alleged crime occurred at 7 a.m. on June 6 near Wainwright Street and Centre Street in Dorchester.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned, possibly early 30s male with a medium build, short brown hair, and a mustache. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, and blue jeans, and carrying a backpack and a plastic shopping bag.

The incident remains under investigation and anyone who recognizes the man in the photo is asked to call Sexual Assault Unit detectives at (617) 343-4400.

No further information was immediately available.

BPD Community Alert: Detectives Assigned to the Sexual Assault Unit (SAU) Seek the Public’s Help to Identify The Following Individual in Relation to an Indecent Assault & Battery on a Child https://t.co/rFR1xsvq2V pic.twitter.com/rYYUJGrwv9 — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 27, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

