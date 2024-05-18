Man accused of inappropriate behavior, ‘self-gratification’ in Cornelius library

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was arrested and accused of public indecency after allegedly engaging in inappropriate behavior at a public library in Cornelius.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced deputies located and arrested 30-year-old Aaron Leap on May 8. They had originally responded the day before to reports of a man masturbating at a table in an area where minors were present in the library, which prompted staff to call police, officials said.

After gaining access to video footage from the library from May 1, investigators said they saw the man engaging in the lewd act close to children.

“There is concern that multiple victims were in view of public indecency,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “Investigators believe there are victims, yet to come forward, who may have witnessed Leap’s inappropriate behavior.”

Leap was lodged in the Washington County Jail and faces charges that include felony public indecency and a probation violation for public indecency.

The sheriff’s office is urging any victims to come forward and contact authorities if they were in the Cornelius City Library on May 1 around 4:45 p.m. and witnessed Leap’s alleged “state of self-gratification.”

