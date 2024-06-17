Man accused of impersonating police officer in Miamisburg arrested

A man was taken into custody on Saturday after he allegedly impersonated a police officer.

Just before 7:00 p.m., troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol were dispatched to assist the Springboro Police Department with an incident that happened on southbound Interstate 75 near state Route 725 in Miamisburg, according to a spokesperson for OSHP.

Springboro police stopped a 2006 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 52-year-old Dennis Meade of Middletown. State troopers arrived on the scene and took the man into custody.

He was booked in the Montgomery County Jail on Impersonation of Peace Officer or Private Police Officer, a misdemeanor.

Additional details have not been released.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.