Man accused of impersonating firefighter at scene of fatal fire in Morganton

A man has been accused of impersonating a firefighter at the scene of a deadly house fire in Morganton early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 12 a.m., the Morganton Department of Public Safety responded to a fire at a duplex on Morehead Street.

When firefighters arrived at the scene, they found a neighbor, dressed in New York City Fire Department turn-out gear, attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose.

Firefighters said they attempted to take over, but the man refused to leave the property or allow professionals to begin ground operations.

Eventually, the man, 37-year-old Christopher Victor Miglino, was arrested.

He was ultimately charged with resisting, delaying, or obstructing a public officer, impersonating a firefighter or medical personnel, and violating a city ordinance.

Family members told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that Miglino is a former firefighter with the New York City Fire Department, and he was trying to assist in fighting the fire.

He is being held without bond until his court date in April.

The identity of the person killed in the fire is unknown at this time.

