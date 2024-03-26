Man accused of holding woman at gunpoint

Mar. 26—A North Hill man accused of kidnapping and threatening a woman with a gun is also awaiting a hearing for previous charges of driving while under the influence.

New Castle police arrested Julian Maries Jackson Jr., 18, of Boyles Avenue Sunday in connection with the incident that reportedly started with a domestic incident around 11 a.m. in Neshannock Township.

According to a criminal complaint, New Castle police assisted Neshannock police at a home on Graceland Road where Jackson reportedly took his girlfriend and another woman by forcing them out of an apartment and into a vehicle at Parkwood Court at Oak Leaf Gardens at gunpoint. A woman reported Jackson had a gun and was going to kill his girlfriend, according to a criminal complaint.

The police, communicating by phone with Jackson who was inside the house with the gun and the woman, advised him to let the girlfriend out of the house and he complied.

The girlfriend told police Jackson pointed a gun at her and threatened her then forced her and the other woman who called the police to get into the woman's car, she said. He then ordered the woman to drive all three of them to the Graceland Road house, the report said.

The police ordered Jackson to exit the house with his hands up and he walked out of the back door and was arrested without incident, according to the complaint.

Story continues below video

The police retrieved a loaded 9-millimeter gun from inside of the house. The gun had one bullet in the chamber, according to the court papers.

Police reported Jackson had been adjudicated as a delinquent for a drug violation and was not allowed to have a gun. He is charged with kidnapping, illegal possession of a firearm, terroristic threats, simple assault and recklessly endangering other persons.

He was arraigned by District Judge Melissa A. Amodie, who committed him to the Lawrence County jail on a $50,000 bond.

Jackson was arrested on Feb. 28 and charged with three counts of driving under the influence, careless driving, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and four traffic violations. He had been sent a summons on those charges. His preliminary hearing on both sets of charges is scheduled for April 3 in Central Court.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.

dwachter@ncnewsonline.com