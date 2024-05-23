Man accused of hitting juvenile with brick in Marlboro Co., deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Wednesday on arrest warrants from several incidents that have taken place over the past month in Marlboro County, the sheriff’s office said.

Jermarion Jakwon Benjamin Brand was charged with breach of trust, second degree assault and battery, and first-degree burglary.

The first incident occurred on April 20, in the Bennettsville area, deputies said.

It is alleged that Brand stole an ATV and altered the appearance of the ATV to keep the property. Deputies identified Brand as the perpetrator and warrants were sought and received for his arrest.

The second incident occurred on May 9.

Brand is accused of breaking into a dwelling and assaulting a juvenile victim with a brick, deputies said. Warrants were sought and received for the charges of first-degree burglary and second-degree assault and battery.

On May 21, information on Brand’s possible location was obtained, and deputies arrested Brand. He was transported to the Marlboro County Detention Center.

Brand was denied bond in court Wednesday and will remain at the Marlboro County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing, deputies said.

