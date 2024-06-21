Man accused of hit-skip crash that injured 2 takes plea deal

A northern Ohio man accused of causing a serious injury crash in Clayton last summer has taken a plea deal.

Ryan Pensinger, 31, of Bucyrus, pleaded guilty to one count of vehicular assault, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records.

As part of his plea agreement a charge of failure to stop after an accident was dropped.

On July 27, Pensinger was driving a Chevrolet Silverado on Westbrook Road near the intersection at State Route 49.

He drove off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol crash report.

Pensinger’s truck hit a raised median on State Route 49 before hitting a 2017 Kia Soul and driving off the right side of the road.

The impact forced the Kia off the right side of the road and into a traffic sign.

Two women in the Kia were injured in the crash, including a 33-year-old passenger who sustained serious injuries.

Pensinger is set to be sentenced on July 1.