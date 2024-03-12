Man accused of hate crime in Tampa dog park shooting says he didn’t start the fight

The man charged in the fatal shooting of a gay man at a Tampa dog park says the victim had been “gaslighting him” for six months and was the one who started the argument that led to his death, according to newly filed court documents.

Gerald Declan Radford, 65, was arrested Friday on a charge of second-degree murder in the Feb. 2 slaying of John Walter Lay, 52, at the West Dog Park in Tampa. Prosecutors say Radford was motivated by the fact that Lay was gay, and they plan to seek an enhanced sentence for him under the state’s hate crime statute.

Friends of both men previously told the Tampa Bay Times that Radford had been harassing Lay for months, hurling homophobic slurs and threatening him. Radford claimed the shooting was self-defense, but Lay’s family and friends said he tried to avoid Radford and would not have initiated a confrontation with him.

An arrest warrant and motion for pretrial detention released this week shed more light on what happened that day, including what Radford told police in the aftermath of the shooting.

Disproving Radford’s account could be hindered by the fact that investigators found no eyewitnesses or surveillance video. Despite signs posted at the park, there are no cameras where the shooting happened.

The arrest warrant states Radford told detectives that Lay had been “gaslighting” him for six months.

Radford said that about four months before the shooting, Lay walked up to him to address their “contentious” relationship. According to the warrant, Radford said Lay told him, “I don’t know if I should tell you this, but I’ve been doing it on purpose just to see what your reaction would be.”

Radford said he then walked around the park for five to 10 minutes before he re-approached Lay and said, “Okay, Walt, you’ve succeeded in two things. I will never trust another word that comes out of your mouth. As far as I’m concerned, you’re a liar and that’s it. Do it again, and I’ll break your f---ing jaw.”

For months afterward, Radford told detectives, Lay would “say s—t to him just to wind him up.” Radford told Lay on multiple occasions to stay away from him, the warrant states.

Radford told detectives he didn’t know why Lay was “doing this to him” and didn’t feel like “there was a justification.”

On the morning of Feb. 2, Radford was walking around the West Dog Park alone with his dog, the warrant states. Lay arrived with two dogs and said something to Radford, the warrant states.

Radford told deputies he replied, “What and the f—k are you talking about? or something to that effect.” He also told Lay that he was there before him and to “go away,” the warrant states.

Radford said Lay walked toward him and said something, and Radford replied, “F—k off.” Radford said the two walked toward each other and he asked Lay, “What are you going to do?”

Radford told detectives that’s when Lay hit him, he fell and the two scuffled on the ground. He said Lay then hit him in the face with “whatever the f—k he had in his hand” and that Radford “went ape s—t.”

Radford told detectives he tried to get a hold of Lay, at which time Lay fell over and was on top of him. Radford said he then grabbed his gun and shot Lay while he was on top of him.

After firing the shot, Radford rolled Lay off him, got off the ground and called 911, the warrant states. Radford then walked to a nearby pavilion, where he placed his gun — a Sig Sauer P938 9mm semi-automatic handgun — on a picnic table and waited for law enforcement to arrive, according to the warrant.

The warrant states Radford called 911 about 7:55 a.m. and told the dispatcher he was attacked “with a cup” and had to defend himself. He told the dispatcher he shot Lay once and believed he was dead.

When deputies arrived, they found Lay on the ground with a single gunshot wound to the right side of his chest. He was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa, where he was pronounced dead at 8:55 a.m.

Deputies noted Radford had cuts on the bridge of his nose, a bruise under his right eye, a cut above his left eyebrow and blood on his face near the cuts.

In an interview with investigators, Radford said he had taken a hit of marijuana but “wasn’t stoned.” The arrest warrant states Radford has a valid medical marijuana license and wasn’t under the influence of any other drugs or alcohol.

The next day, an autopsy by the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner ruled Lay’s death a homicide. The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest.

Days after the incident, multiple people contacted the sheriff’s office about the relationship between Radford and Lay, the warrant states. They told the sheriff’s office that Radford had been calling Lay a homophobic slur and making derogatory remarks about Lay being gay for months.

In a follow-up interview with detectives at his home on Feb. 8, Radford lamented the fact that he was being accused of a hate crime, according to the warrant.

“I can’t believe they are trying to make this thing a hate crime,” he told detectives. “What a septic thing to do.”

Radford told detectives he didn’t like Lay because he “treated him like s—t,” not because he was gay. Radford also told detectives he congratulated Lay when he came out and told him he shouldn’t have to live in the dark about his sexual orientation, according to the warrant.

Radford admitted to calling Lay a homophobic slur a couple of times after Lay had been “gaslighting him for a couple months.” He also admitted to calling Lay that word to wind up a mutual friend of theirs, who Radford said turned her back on him.

The sheriff’s office also obtained a video that Lay recorded on his cellphone the day before he was killed. In the video, he said Radford had approached him and screamed, “You’re going to die.”

On Thursday, detectives returned to Radford’s home and asked him about the video on Lay’s phone.

Radford told detectives that he goes to the dog park nearly every day, but that he didn’t remember if he was there on Feb. 1. He also told detectives he never outright said, “You’re going to die, you’re going to die.” He told detectives that Lay told him, “You and me are going to come to blows one day,” and that he replied “something to the effect of, ‘Try it and you’ll die.’ Or ‘Do it, and I’ll defend myself,’” the warrant states.

Radford also told detectives that day that he believed Lay had both of his hands on his gun and was trying to turn the weapon on him.

The next day, prosecutors announced they determined Radford was the aggressor in the shooting, and he was arrested. He made his first court appearance Saturday, when a judge ordered he be held without bond until his pretrial detention hearing set for Wednesday, when prosecutors will argue that he should be held without bail pending trial.

The warrant notes that detectives could not find “any independent eyewitnesses or pertinent surveillance video to assist the investigation.”

Among the signs at the dog park is one on the entrance gate that says, “Notice: Area under video surveillance.” There is a video camera on the sign.

“The signs mentioning ‘surveillance’ are a deterrent that relates to the physical surveillance that is done by either the Sheriff’s Office doing drive-by surveillance of the park or our parks security team doing site inspections/physical surveillance,” Todd Pratt, a spokesperson for Hillsborough County, said in an email.

Kim Wolfley, a friend of Lay’s, said she and several of Lay’s friends from the dog park are glad Radford has been charged. It feels like justice, she said.

Wolfley hopes that during the trial, the jurors will all agree that the shooting was a hate crime.

“I finally feel like a weight is lifted off my shoulders. I felt like I couldn’t heal,” Wolfley said in an interview with the Times.

“The fact that he (Radford) did get arrested and there are charges against him validated what we were all saying from the get go. Walt (Lay) was not the type of person that Dec (Radford) alleges — that he would go up to him and start a fight. That’s not how he was.”