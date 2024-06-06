Man accused of harassing Black family now arrested in domestic violence case

Last month, Daniel N. Raatz and his wife were charged with harassing, threatening and ridiculing a Black family in their neighborhood.

Now Daniel Raatz has been arrested again, this time accused of domestic violence against his wife.

Ocala police officers took the 40-year-old man into custody the morning of June 4 on a charge of simple domestic battery.

Local lawyer Stephen G. Murty was in court on Wednesday when Raatz made his first appearance in front of County Judge Lori Cotton via Zoom from the county jail.

The judge told Raatz he cannot return to his residence, have any contact with his wife, possess any illegal substances or possess any weapons or alcohol.

County Judge Lori Cotton

Murty told the judge he represents the couple in the pending neighborhood case. Could he meet with them both in his office to prepare for that case? The judge said yes, but that's the only exception.

Bail was set at $5,000. But the judge also revoked Raatz's bond in the neighborhood case, so he remains behind bars.

The allegations in the latest case

In his arrest affidavit, Officer J. McCurdy notes he was called to the Raatzes' home shortly before 3:30 a.m. to investigate a disturbance. Kyndall Raatz told the officer she and her husband had been arguing for most of the evening over what their pet opossum should eat.

The wife said her husband had been drinking. She said her husband went into their room and the door was locked when she tried entering. She said he let her in after she began banging on the door.

They argued some more and she remembered their snake had to be feed. She went downstairs, but the room where the snake was located was locked. The woman told the officer she kicked the door in.

She said while she tried to fix the door, her husband came downstairs. She said he accused her of attacking him with a hammer, the report states.

The woman said her husband hooked his arm around her neck, dragged her to the ground and held her down.

McCurdy interviewed Daniel Raatz, who said he was worried his wife would break more things. He said she walked toward him with a hammer so he put her in a bear hug, dragged her to the ground, took the hammer from her and let her go. He told the officer his wife never threatened him with the hammer.

The children were also interviewed by the officer. After the interviews, Daniel Raatz was taken into custody.

The first arrests

Officers from the police department arrested the Raatzes on May 1 for allegedly mentally and physically abusing a Black child and his family. Attorney Murty has denied the allegations against the couple in an email sent to the Star Banner.

In that case, the child, who's 11, told an officer that Kyndall Raatz threw a plastic bag containing cotton balls and watermelon that hit him in the head. He said the woman cursed him, used a racial slur and told him to go back where he belongs. There were signs in the neighborhood that accused the child's family of being drug dealers, the report states.

One child told a police officer the name calling and racial slurs occurred frequently. The child said the Raatzes used a megaphone to call them slaves and a racial slur.

According to the report, Kyndall Raatz admitted to an officer that she went to the bus stop with a megaphone and cursed the 11-year-old boy. She also said she threw a bit of watermelon, but not at the child, and it didn't hit him.

She did say she told him to pick it up and her behavior was childish. Officials believe the animosity stems from an incident involving the 11-year-old boy and one of the Raatzes' children.

The alleged harassing phone calls were reported by a woman in the neighborhood complaining she constantly receives phone calls regarding a Facebook dispute. The neighbor described the couple's behavior as aggressive, unwanted and unprovoked, according to the report.

Hat crime?: Ocala Police: White woman threw bag of watermelon and cotton at Black child, age 11

Daniel Raatz has pleaded not guilty to aggravated stalking of a child younger than 16 and harassing phone calls cause to ring repeatedly. Kyndall Raatz has pleaded not guilty to assault, aggravated stalking of a child younger than 16 and harassing phone calls cause to ring repeatedly. The cases are ongoing.

Contact Austin L. Miller at austin.miller@starbanner.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Man charged with harassing Black family now accused of domestic violence