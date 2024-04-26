Man Accused of 'Gruesome' Stabbing Murders of Fla. Mom and Her 4-Year-Old Daughter

Amalia Coc Choc de Pec, 36, and Estrella Anastasia Pec Coc, 4, were stabbed to death

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department Angel Gabriel Cuz-Choc

Florida authorities have accused a man of murdering his girlfriend and her 4-year-old daughter.

Angel Gabriel Cuz-Choc, 31, is facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of Amalia Coc Choc de Pec, 37, and Estrella Anastasia Pec Coc, 5.

Deputies found Amalia Coc Choc de Pec outside a mobile home in Dover around 5:30 p.m. on April 24. Her daughter was found inside the home.

Both were fatally stabbed.

“This was a gruesome scene,” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a press conference Thursday. “He stabbed these two victims. Both of them very violently.”



Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department Body Cam Footage of Angel Gabriel Cuz-Choc arrest

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said Cuz-Choc was found by K9 deputies hiding in a wooded area less than two miles from the crime scene.

The arrest was caught on body camera video.

"Not only did he commit an unimaginable crime which cruelly claimed the lives of two innocent victims, he then made the cowardly and ultimately futile attempt to evade capture,” Chronister alleged in a press release.

"Cuz-Choc will face the full weight of the criminal justice system for his vicious, vile, and evil actions," he said.

Authorities allege Cuz-Choc confessed to the murders.

It's unclear if he has entered a plea or retained an attorney.



