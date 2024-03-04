Man accused of fleeing police 3 times leads troopers on 140-mph chase, Florida cops say

A driver is accused of being under the influence when he fled from state troopers at more than 100 miles per hour, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from St. Petersburg, was in a white Chevrolet Camaro when a trooper clocked him speeding, according to a March 3 arrest affidavit from the FHP.

The trooper turned on their lights and sirens and started to chase the driver, then he picked up speed, the said.

The driver weaved in and out of traffic and hit a top speed of 140 mph on Interstate 275, troopers said.

The driver went off the highway and was stopped by troopers, according to highway patrol.

He took off on foot but was taken into custody shortly after, the FHP said.

The driver had a suspended or revoked license, and when troopers searched his name, they found he had been convicted of driving on a suspended or revoked license nine times previously, highway patrol said.

He also had two previous charges of fleeing to elude charges, according to troopers.

Troopers said they smelled alcohol on his breath and his eyes were bloodshot and watery, according to the affidavit, and he was unable to complete a field sobriety test.

The driver was charged with fleeing to elude, driving while license suspended or revoked, misdemeanor driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence, the FHP said.

Driver fleeing troopers at 130 mph slams into parked tractor trailer, Florida cops say

Driver fleeing 2 different crash scenes kills woman in third wreck, Florida cops say

BMW driver instigates 100-mph chase believing ‘it would be fun,’ Florida sheriff says

3 people die when stolen patrol car crashes in 100-mph chase, Florida sheriff says