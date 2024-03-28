Man accused of firing shots at park in Kendall County

The Kendall County Sheriff’s Office said a man from Michigan accused of firing shots at Saw Wee Kee Park between Oswego and Yorkville on Sunday was likely shooting at a piece of clothing on the ground.

Gangyi Cao, 19, of Birmingham, Michigan, was charged on Monday with two felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the incident, officials said in a news release from the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Cao was taken into custody along with another person on Sunday after deputies said they found the two carrying a shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle in a bag through the park, according to Kendall County Deputy Dan Briars.

The deputies, investigating reports of shots fired at the park, also found several shell casings and fired shotgun shells along one of the trails in the area, officials said in the news release.

Briars said the investigation up to this point indicates that the two were not targeting individuals in the park. Officials did not report any injuries in connection with the incident.

Cao was likely shooting at a shirt on the ground, which he may have been standing over and shooting straight down at, Briars said. The investigation is still ongoing, officials said.

Briars said the reports of shots being fired at the park came in just before noon on Sunday.

The other person taken into custody with Cao has not been charged and was released pending further investigation, according to the release.

Officials urge anyone with information about the incident to contact the Kendall County Sheriff’s Office.

Saw Wee Kee Park is on the Fox River between Oswego and Yorkville and is managed by the Oswegoland Park District. According to the park district’s website, the park is almost 135 acres of “extensive natural area” and is a “significant wildlife habitat” for animals including deer and bald eagles.

