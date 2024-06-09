Man accused of firing shots in Lancaster County

COLUMBIA, Pa. (WHTM) — A man is facing charges after police say he fired shots in a Lancaster County community.

Lavaar Rodgers, 29, of Columbia, is in Lancaster County Prison on felony firearms not to be carried without a license and misdemeanor evading arrest charges.

Columbia Police said they responded to Bank Avenue and Avenue I when they heard gunshots shortly after midnight on Sunday.

At that intersection, police say they found Rodgers, a firearm, and spent casings.

Rodgers was taken into custody, arraigned, and committed to Lancaster County Prison, unable to post $100,000 bail.

The incident remains under investigation and police are asking the public to contact them if they have any information or video evidence to share.

