Man accused of firing shots at car with 6-year-old inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon known by the nickname “Killa Kese” is facing multiple charges after Memphis Police say he fired shots at a car with a man and his six-year-old daughter inside.

Marquis Watts, 32, is charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault, two counts of Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon, Discharging a Firearm from a Motor Vehicle, Vandalism $1,000-$2,500, and being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun.

His bond has not been set.

According to the victim, he and Watts got into a fight two days earlier. He says Watts was still upset, and had been sending him threats through Facebook.

On April 1, police report the victim was driving with his six-year-old daughter in the 1500 block of McMillan Street in South Memphis. He saw Marquis Watts driving a pickup truck and holding a handgun.

The mother of the six-year-old said she was outside when she heard her cousin yell, “Go inside, here comes ‘Killa Kese,'” referring to Watts.

As the victim began to drive away, Watts allegedly followed him and fired multiple shots at his car, causing $1,500 in damage to his trunk.

Police say the parents of the six-year-old are related to Watts through marriage.

Records state that Marquis Watts was convicted of Aggravated Burglary in 2012.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday.

