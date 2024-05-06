Man accused of firing several shots at Manchester homeless encampment

A New Hampshire man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly shooting at a homeless encampment.

47-year-old Adam Rousseau is charged with six counts of reckless conduct.

Officers responding to the area of 405 Coolidge Avenue around 7:45 p.m. for a report of shots fired learned that Rousseau, who lived at the address, shot over an embankment in the direction of a homeless camp, according to Manchester Police.

There were no reports of any injuries, but witnesses say they did hear the shots.

Police issued a search warrant for Rousseau’s residence and allegedly found six rifles, two pistols, a revolver, and an assortment of ammunition.

He was released on personal recognizance bail and will be arraigned on June 7.

