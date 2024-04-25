Man accused of firing gun in Marlboro County home, deputies say

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Wednesday evening for reportedly bringing a gun inside a business and firing a gun inside a home in Marlboro County, authorities said.

The name of the suspect has not been released and deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said more information will be released Thursday.

At about 9:00 p.m., deputies were dispatched to a business in the Wallace area of Marlboro County that reported someone with a gun.

While deputies were enroute to the business, another call for service came out for a person at a home in Wallace with a firearm. Marlboro County dispatch advised deputies the person had discharged the firearm.

Deputies said they went to that residence and were able to place the subject in custody and recover the firearm.

No one was injured and the subject is in custody at the Marlboro County Detention Center. Deputies said the person who shot a gun at a residence in Wallace was the same subject from the business in Wallace.

Additional details will be released later, deputies said. Count on News13 for updates.

* * *

Taylor Ford is a digital journalist for News13. She joined the News13 team in January 2023. Taylor is a Florence native and covers the Pee Dee out of News13’s Florence Bureau. Read more of Taylor’s work here.

