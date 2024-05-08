Man accused of firing 11 shots at car after argument at Clearwater restaurant

Video above from previous coverage May 6, 2024: Overnight Clearwater shootings believed to be related, police say

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was arrested after police said he allegedly fired 11 shots at a vehicle on Sunday night after an argument at a Clearwater restaurant.

Hiva S. Fetuuaho, 39, of Clearwater, got into an argument with a group of men at Mega Burrito Restaurant on Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard. He went and got a gun out of his car and fired at the vehicle occupied by the other group, according to police.

One person was shot in the arm and has since been released from a hospital.

Fetuuaho was charged with second-degree attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle, according to police.

