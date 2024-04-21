Man accused of fighting neighbor with pickaxe, barricade in North Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — North Las Vegas police arrested a man early Sunday morning after a fight involving a pickaxe turned into a barricade, according to NLVPD.

On Saturday around 10 p.m., North Las Vegas police responded to the 1100 block of Stone River Drive near Civic Center Drive and Carey Avenue after reports of a fight between neighbors. During the fight, one of the neighbors armed himself with a pickaxe, police said.

When officers arrived, the armed neighbor went inside his home and refused to come outside and speak with officers.

North Las Vegas police said due to the prior fight and the neighbor arming himself with the pickaxe, the NLVPD Detective Bureau and SWAT team responded to the barricade.

Around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the neighbor, identified as 51-year-old Efrain Chavarin, came outside and was taken into custody.

51-year-old Efrain Chavarin (NLVPD)

Chavarin was taken to the North Las Vegas Community Correctional Center where he was booked on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, and obstructing an investigation, police said.

