Man accused of fatally striking pedestrian with pickup truck while high in Barstow

A driver was allegedly high on drugs when he struck and killed a pedestrian in Barstow while fleeing the scene of another collision he had been involved in moments earlier, authorities said.

Clifford George Snow, 58, was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence following the collisions, which took place about 10:45 p.m. Saturday, according to Barstow Police Department officials and San Bernardino County booking records.

He was at the wheel of a pickup truck when he struck several other vehicles in the 1900 block of Sunrise Road, police said. He then sped away, heading northbound along Montara Road at high speed.

The front, passenger-side wheel of Snow's truck fell off as he sped through the 1900 block of East Main Street, officials said.

"Afterward, Snow lost control of his truck, drifting off the roadway where he struck the victim and then came to rest on the railroad tracks," according to a police statement.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. Police described him as a 40-year-old Barstow man.

His identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by San Bernardino County coroner's officials.

Snow was found in the area and taken into custody, the statement said. He was determined to be "under the influence of a controlled substance."

Bail for Snow was set at $60,000, county booking records show. He was scheduled to make an appearance Tuesday in the Victorville branch of San Bernardino County Superior Court.

Any witnesses, or anyone with information, as was asked to contact Barstow police Detective Bryce Carson at (760) 255-5183, or via email at bcarson@barstowca.org. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to the We-Tip hotline at (800) 782-7463.

This article originally appeared on Victorville Daily Press: DUI suspected after man fatally struck by pickup truck in Barstow