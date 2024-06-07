Man accused of fatally shooting homeless man also a suspect in a series of April robberies

Jun. 6—A suspect in the fatal shooting of a homeless man last month is also accused of multiple robberies with a knife in April.

Joshua Dickens, 19, of Albuquerque, was arrested and charged with three counts of robbery with a deadly weapon on Tuesday. This is in addition to the open count of murder and charges of tampering with evidence charges he faces in connection with the fatal shooting of Eric Purley, 46, near Central and Indiana on May 18.

Dickens, who had been out on pretrial release, is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center. It is unclear who his attorney is for the robbery charges.

He has an arraignment scheduled for Friday on the murder charge and an initial appearance for the robbery charges on Saturday, according to court records.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court, police used surveillance footage to identify Dickens in the robberies and learned from a detective working the homicide case that the car used in the robberies was the same one he drove away in after the alleged killing.

At about 12:30 p.m. April 1, the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a call of a robbery at Old Barrel Tea Co., in the 2200 block of Q Street, near Indian School and Louisiana NE.

According to the complaint, when officers arrived, an employee told police a man in his 20s wearing a tan jacket, dark-colored pants and black mask — later identified as Dickens — stole about $200 at knifepoint.

Police said about six hours later, officers responded to a robbery at the Potato Corner in the 2200 block of Louisiana. Police learned a man used a small pocket knife to force an employee to give him about $500.

The complaint states that at about 2 p.m. April 2, police responded to a call of a second robbery at knifepoint at the same Old Barrel Tea Co. An employee told police Dickens was wearing a brown beanie that read "Chicken Nuggets" when he held up an employee at knifepoint and took about $465.

Police said Dickens was recognized from the robberies in the tea company's video footage. It also received a tip from a detective investigating Dickens' homicide case that Dickens drove the same black sedan with a duct-taped back window as he did during the robberies. In the vehicle, police said it found his knife and clothing used in the robberies.