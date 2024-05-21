Man accused of DUI after driving the wrong way on I-380

MOSCOW BOROUGH, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he allegedly drove the wrong way on Interstate 380 while intoxicated, hitting two vehicles in the process.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Dunmore, on Sunday they received three reports of a car traveling north in southbound lanes on Interstate 380.

Upon arrival, troopers said they identified the wrong-way driver as 22-year-old Johan Garcia-Barrera and his vehicle was facing north in the southbound with damage to the front end. Troopers noted on the scene they noticed two other cars disabled on the road with damage.

Officials say Garcia-Barrera appeared to be unsteady on his feet with a strong odor coming from his breath.

State troopers said Garcia-Barrera told them he was coming from a party and his eyes appeared to be bloodshot. Police saw that Garcia-Barrera had a case of beer opened in the car, as stated in the affidavit.

The criminal complaint states the operators of the other two vehicles sustained injuries and had to be transported to Geisinger CMC Hospital for medical treatment.

Garcia-Barrera has been charged with accidents involving death or injury while not licensed, DUI, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, reckless driving, driving without a license, and several other related.

