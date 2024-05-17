Man accused of drug dealing at Albuquerque bus stops under federal investigation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected drug dealer accused of doing business at Albuquqerue bus stops is now under federal investigation. Tyler Witt was arrested a year ago after the Albuquerque Police Department said he sold drugs to undercover detectives and a search of his home turned up thousands of fentanyl pills and other drugs.

He was out of jail awaiting trial until this month when he was arrested with a stolen motorcycle. Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they found drugs and a gun on him which as a convicted felon he was not supposed to have. The feds were already investigating Witt on a tip he transported 150,000 fentanyl pills from Phoenix to Albuquerque. Court documents show Witt admitted to Department of Homeland Security agents that he used and sold drugs.

