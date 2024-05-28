Man accused of driving from traffic stop with officer in car doesn’t appear in court

The 30-year-old man accused of driving from a traffic stop and taking a Dayton officer with him did not show up to court on Tuesday.

News Center 7′s Mike Campbell was the only reporter in the courtroom when the judge realized the driver was not going to show up. The new trouble he may face LIVE on News Center at 6:00.

>>RELATED: Man accused of driving from traffic stop, taking officer with him, facing charges

On May 13, Dayton officers attempted to stop Antonie Still for a traffic violation in the area of Bierce Avenue and South Torrence Street, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

Eventually, officers ordered Still to get out of the car, but he refused.

“Get out of the vehicle! Get out of the vehicle...Stop!” an officer is heard saying on body camera footage.

After struggling with both officers, he put the vehicle in drive and took off with one officer partially inside.

>>RELATED: WATCH: Man drives off from traffic stop with Dayton officer inside car

He ended up crashing the vehicle and running away from the scene. Within five minutes, officers found him under a porch and arrested him.

On May 16, Still was charged with felonious assault, kidnapping, obstructing official business, and resisting arrest, according to a previous News Center 7 report. He has since bonded out of Montgomery County jail.