Man accused of driving drunk with 8 children in BMW

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Wednesday night after he allegedly drove drunk with eight children in his vehicle.

Edmond Applewhite, 35, is facing eight counts of child endangerment, as well as charges of driving under the influence and public intoxication.

According to court documents, Memphis Police responded to an accident on Norris Avenue and Ball Avenue at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

MPD: Child abuse charge after teen found in house with guns, drugs

Officers reportedly met and interviewed Applewhite, who was driving a silver 2001 BMW with eight children inside, including a 4-year-old, two 1-year-olds, and an 11-month-old.

According to court documents, officers “detected the smell of alcohol” on Applewhite’s breath. Officers administrated a field sobriety test, which Applewhite allegedly failed.

Applewhite was taken into custody.

According to court documents, Applewhite’s driver’s license had been previously revoked in 2021 for failure to comply with financial responsibility.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.