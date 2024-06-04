Man accused of double-fatal wrong-way I-11 crash faces 15 charges including DUI, child abuse

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of DUI in a head-on crash on I-11 that left a man and woman dead is facing multiple charges including DUI and child abuse/neglect for having two children in his vehicle.

The Clark County Detention Center booking photo for Martin Andino. (Credit: LVMPD)

According to Clark County Detention records, Martin Andino, 37, was booked into the detention center after he was released from the hospital following the Saturday afternoon, June 1 crash near Boulder City that claimed the lives of Virginia Whiting, 19, of Glendale, Arizona, and Antonio Aguilera, 21, of Phoenix, Arizona.

Nevada State Police said Andino was driving a Ford F-250 in the wrong direction on I-11 northbound when he struck the Toyota Tacoma head-on causing it to roll over. Whiting and Aguilera died at the scene of the crash.

2 dead in wrong-way, suspected DUI crash near Boulder City

Andino is facing 15 charges:

DUI (2 charges)

Reckless driving resulting in death/substantial bodily harm (4 charges)

Failure to drive on the right side of the road (2 charges)

Child abuse/neglect (2 charges)

Failure to maintain a lane

Failure to render aid at a vehicle crash

Failure to give information to parties at vehicle crash

Failure to report accident to DMV

Duty to stop at accident resulting in vehicle or property damage

A pre-trial custody hearing is scheduled for 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.

