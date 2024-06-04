Man accused of double-fatal wrong-way I-11 crash faces 15 charges including DUI, child abuse
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of DUI in a head-on crash on I-11 that left a man and woman dead is facing multiple charges including DUI and child abuse/neglect for having two children in his vehicle.
According to Clark County Detention records, Martin Andino, 37, was booked into the detention center after he was released from the hospital following the Saturday afternoon, June 1 crash near Boulder City that claimed the lives of Virginia Whiting, 19, of Glendale, Arizona, and Antonio Aguilera, 21, of Phoenix, Arizona.
Nevada State Police said Andino was driving a Ford F-250 in the wrong direction on I-11 northbound when he struck the Toyota Tacoma head-on causing it to roll over. Whiting and Aguilera died at the scene of the crash.
2 dead in wrong-way, suspected DUI crash near Boulder City
Andino is facing 15 charges:
DUI (2 charges)
Reckless driving resulting in death/substantial bodily harm (4 charges)
Failure to drive on the right side of the road (2 charges)
Child abuse/neglect (2 charges)
Failure to maintain a lane
Failure to render aid at a vehicle crash
Failure to give information to parties at vehicle crash
Failure to report accident to DMV
Duty to stop at accident resulting in vehicle or property damage
A pre-trial custody hearing is scheduled for 12:55 p.m. Tuesday.
