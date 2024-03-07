Man accused of domestic violence strangulation arrested in Harstelle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Hartselle Police Department (HPD) says that an investigation has led to a man being arrested who is accused of domestic violence strangulation.

HPD says that they were advised of a medical call that involved domestic violence. Officers responded to observe the victim’s injuries.

According to HPD, the victim was taken to the hospital for evaluation and the suspect was arrested on separate charges.

After interviewing the victim officers arrested 28-year-old Travis Hernandez, of Hartselle. The charge of domestic violence strangulation was then added.

Hernandez was given a $50,000 cash bond for the domestic violence strangulation charge.

