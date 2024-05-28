Man accused of doing donuts arrested after chase, released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man Sunday after they say he was doing donuts and driving an Infiniti recklessly in a Frayser parking lot before leading officers on a chase.

Jalen Fisher, 23, was charged with evading arrest to wit: motor vehicle and reckless driving. He was released on his own recognizance and did not have to pay bond.

On May 26 just before 10 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle disturbance in the 3200 Block of Thomas Street. Officers say a large group of vehicles were doing donuts and driving recklessly in a parking lot, endangering the lives of spectators.

When police arrived, multiple vehicles began to scatter in an attempt to flee the scene from officers.

A driver in a white 2015 Infiniti Q50, later identified as Jalen Fisher, drove off the parking lot after police initiated their blue lights and sirens.

Fisher continued driving in the 3200 Block of Thomas Street on the South exit onto Whitney Avenue, despite police commands. He reportedly drove at a high rate of speed while going around other vehicles.

Police say they deployed stopsticks to stop Fisher. He was then taken into custody without further incident.

The vehicle was taken during the Memorial Day weekend campaign to combat reckless driving.

Jalen Fisher appeared in court on Tuesday morning. His next court date has not been publicly released.

